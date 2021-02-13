Police in Lagos have arrested popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, at the Lekki toll gate.

The comedian joined other protesters at the tollgate to express his dissatisfaction with the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry allowing the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate on Saturday.

Several protester have been manhandled by the force, and had their phones seized.

Adebayo was arrested after the police, according to PUNCH, told him “we don’t want you here”.

In a live Instagram post before his phone and those of other arrested protesters were seized, the comedian lamented that “Lekki is under military rule.”

He said, “How did you think the reopening of tollgate is the next line of action? If you didn’t do that today, we won’t have a right to be here.

“It is a disrespect to say that you want to reopen at this tollgate. Are you spitting on the graves of the dead?

“Na military regime we dey? We also have a right to be heard. We have a right to protest peacefully