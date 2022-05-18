Police arrest kidnappers of Greenfield, Bethel students

Men of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested suspected kidnappers who abducted and killed Greenfield University and Bethel Baptist School students last year.

The suspects include Aminu Lawal (a.k.a. Kano) second in command to a notorious kidnapper, Yellow Ashana, Murtala Dawu, a.k.a. Mugala – well known for kidnapping, rape and sundry brutal crimes along Kaduna–Abuja expressway.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading the suspects, said “Muritala Dawu and Aminu Lawal worked in synergy under the notorious kidnap kingpin – Yellow Ashana.

“They extended their nefarious operations to Niger State, and Nassarawa. They kidnapped and killed two policemen and one vigilante sometimes last year.

“They were part of the kidnappers, who kidnapped the Greenfield students and killed about five of the victims before ransom was paid to them. They also kidnapped Bethel Baptist students sometimes last year.

“They confessed to have carried out several kidnaps in Dan hunu, Kekebi, Danbusha, Rido, Maraba Riddo and Kumi Sata, Kaduna state.”

The Force PRO also said the Police has been on their trail since last year when seven of the suspects involved in the kidnap of the Bethel Baptist students mentioned their names in their confessional statements.

They were, however, caught sometimes in the month of March, 2022, while carrying out one of their dastardly acts of kidnapping along Kaduna-Abuja expressway