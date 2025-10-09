Army Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Killing of Officer by Wife in Akwa Ibom Barracks

The Nigerian Army has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of one of its officers, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who died after his wife allegedly set him ablaze during a domestic altercation at Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, Akwa Ibom State.

The tragic incident, which occurred on September 22, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the military community. Haruna, who served as the Regimental Medical Officer of the 6 Battalion under 2 Brigade, reportedly sustained severe burns after his wife, Mrs. Retyit Obadiah Dalong Samson Haruna, allegedly set fire to their home during a heated argument.

In a statement issued in Uyo on Tuesday, the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade, Captain Lawal Muhammad, confirmed the incident and expressed the Army’s deep sorrow over the loss.

“The Nigerian Army strongly condemns this act of domestic violence, recognising the imperative of peaceful coexistence and respect within families,” the statement read. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Lieutenant Haruna.”

Preliminary investigations, according to the Army, revealed that the dispute between the couple escalated following a family disagreement, leading Mrs. Haruna to allegedly set ablaze household items, which engulfed the officer in flames.

Lieutenant Haruna was initially stabilised at the Battalion Medical Facility before being transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Army said it has launched a full investigation into the incident through the Military Police, even as it urged calm among personnel and the general public.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to advocate healthy relationships, address domestic violence, and foster a culture of respect and dialogue within families and communities,” the statement added.

The death of Lieutenant Haruna marks one of the most disturbing domestic tragedies in recent years within the military, underscoring growing concerns over the need for emotional and psychological support mechanisms for service members and their families.