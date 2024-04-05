Lagos police impounds 85 motorcycles in Ojodu, Agege, Ogba, others

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have impounded at least 85 commercial motorcycles in Ojodu, Ogba, Agege, Ikeja and other parts of the state.

The RRS which disclosed this in a statement on Friday said the operation was led by the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi on Thursday.

The statement said the squad also received support from the enforcement team of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority during the operation.

“Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad supported by their counterparts from LAMATA Enforcement Team, yesterday, impounded 85 motorcycles in continuation of the clamp down on motorbikes plying prohibited routes in the state,” the statement said.

“The areas visited by the team include: Ojodu Berger, Aguda (Ikeja), Iju Road, Agege, Iyana Ipaja Bridge, Abule Egba and Ogba.

“The operation was led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

“In a similar operation two weeks ago, the team led by Egbeyemi impounded 257 motorcycles.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has assured all that the exercise would be sustained until there is compliance.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lagos State Task Force, clamped down on commercial motorcycles and squatters who erected shanties along the rail tracks in the Fagba area of the state.

The agency said 359 bikes were impounded, and several shanties demolished in the follow-up exercise after the inauguration of the Red Line Rail project.

