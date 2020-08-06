Adebayo Obajemu

Polaris Bank Limited recently disclosed that it is partnering with Facebook to provide free digital marketing training to small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

The Bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, Mrs Adebimpe Ihekuna, said this on Sunday in a statement entitled ‘Polaris Bank partners Facebook to build capacity for SMEs.’

The bank explained that the move was intended to equip SMEs who were focused on leveraging social media tools to drive business and sales.

Ihekuna said, “This partnership is part of Polaris Bank’s non-financial offerings to SMEs in their bid to scale to the next level.

“As an enterprise positioned to meet the challenges of the digital age, especially in the era of COVID-19, we want to assist as many SMEs as we can to ensure they remain relevant in their line of business.”

She said the virtual training would hold for five days with a maximum of two modules daily, at different time intervals (morning and afternoon), while a repeat session would hold the following week for the next set of SMEs who were not accommodated in the first week.