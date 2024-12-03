Polaris Bank, Amtis Skills Place partner to empower young fashion designers

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Polaris Bank and Amtis Skills Place have announced partnership to foster the next generation of young designers through the 2024 Amtis Fashion Competition.

The collaboration, according to a statement, aims to empower aspiring fashion professionals by providing them with the tools, training, and mentorship necessary to thrive in the evolving fashion industry.

Founded in 2015, Amtis Skills Place has been dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional education and the rapidly changing job market by offering vocational skills to young Nigerians. This year’s competition, proudly sponsored by Polaris Bank, brought together emerging designers aged 18 to 35, challenging them to design garments inspired by vintage styles. Teams of fashion designers, makeup artists, and models worked collaboratively, with participants judged on creativity, craftsmanship, teamwork, and adherence to the vintage theme.

At the competition’s conclusion, Wuraola Robert emerged as the grand prize winner, taking home ₦500,000, while the second and third-place winners received ₦300,000 and ₦200,000, respectively. In a speech delivered on behalf of Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Kayode Lawal, the bank’s commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs was emphasized, with promises of even greater opportunities in the future.

Omotunde Adebusola, Managing Director of Amtis Skills Place, expressed gratitude for Polaris Bank’s support, acknowledging the bank’s pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship and making the event a success. Wuraola Robert, the overall winner, thanked Polaris Bank for transforming her career and pledged to use the prize to grow her brand.

This partnership highlights both organizations’ shared commitment to empowering young talent and creating opportunities for future entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s vibrant fashion industry.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

