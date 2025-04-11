PMAN Slams NBC Over Ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s Anti-Tinubu Song

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has strongly criticised the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for banning Eedris Abdulkareem’s latest track, “Tell Your Papa,” which is critical of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking with Punch on Thursday, PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, argued that the NBC’s decision to ban the song could backfire by inadvertently boosting its popularity, especially given the growing dissatisfaction among Nigerians over the country’s economic challenges.

Okafor said, “Banning the song was a major mistake. It’s only going to increase its visibility. People who weren’t aware of the song will now go in search of it, listen to it, and probably share it further. The song clearly struck a nerve, which is why it was targeted for censorship. By reacting this way, the NBC or even the government has only drawn more attention to it.”

He added that while PMAN could not offer direct support to Eedris at the moment due to the sensitive nature of the issue, the association stood by the message of the song. “We’re being cautious because of the political climate. But the truth is, people are suffering, and the economy is in a bad shape. The song is simply stating the reality, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.”

The NBC, in a memo dated April 9, 2025, and signed by its Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, officially banned the song from all radio and television platforms in Nigeria. The commission cited Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which bars content considered “inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency.”

Despite the ban, “Tell Your Papa” has continued to gain traction on social media, with many Nigerians resonating with its message. The NBC’s memo stated, “The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.”

The controversy has ignited debates around censorship, freedom of expression, and the role of music as a voice for the people.