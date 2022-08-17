No plan to remove Adamu as our national chairman - APC

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said there is no plan to remove Abdullahi Adamu as its national chairman.

There had emerged reports to the effect that the party is looking to replace Adamu with a Christian to douse the tension Muslim-muslim presidential ticket generated.

However, Felix Morka, spokesman of the APC in a statement on Wednesday, said the reports of the purported plan are sponsored by the opposition.

Morka said the opposition is “unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Senator Adamu since assuming office as the national chairman.”

Continuing, he said, “Our party and leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by boring chirps of idle speculators,” the APC spokesman said.

“The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The national working committee of our party stands united under Senator Adamu’s leadership as national chairman with the singular commitment to winning the next general election.”