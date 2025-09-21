Connect with us

Philippines rocked by mass anti-corruption protests after unrest in Nepal, Bangladesh
Tens of thousands of Filipinos flooded the streets of Manila on Sunday in one of the country’s largest anti-graft demonstrations in years, protesting a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal tied to flood-control projects. 

The unrest comes as part of a broader wave of protests sweeping across South and Southeast Asia, from Nepal to Bangladesh, where anger over corruption, economic hardship and authoritarianism has boiled over into the streets, forcing change of government.

In Manila, the protests turned violent as police deployed water cannons against crowds and arrested at least 17 demonstrators accused of hurling rocks and setting tyres ablaze at a barricade. Authorities confirmed that several officers were injured and treated at hospitals.

City officials estimated that nearly 50,000 people gathered at Luneta Park, waving flags and chanting slogans such as “No more, too much, jail them.”

Outrage has grown since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr revealed in July that anomalies were found in most of the country’s 9,855 flood-control projects, worth more than 545 billion pesos ($9.5bn). An independent commission is investigating, but revelations that construction tycoons Sarah and Pacifico Discaya, who secured major contracts, own dozens of luxury cars abroad have further fuelled public anger.

“I feel bad that we wallow in poverty while they rake in fortunes from our taxes to buy luxury cars and fund foreign trips,” student activist Althea Trinidad told the Associated Press.

Marcos has urged demonstrators to remain peaceful while placing the army on “red alert.” The protest’s timing was also symbolic, taking place on September 21 – the anniversary of Ferdinand Marcos Sr’s declaration of martial law – along the same highway where two “people power” uprisings toppled past leaders.

Obinna Ezugwu.

