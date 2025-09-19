Fubara hails Tinubu, Wike as Rivers peace deal ends crisis

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared an end to the protracted political crisis in the state, crediting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for their roles in brokering peace and restoring stability.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday from Government House, Port Harcourt, Fubara said Rivers had emerged stronger from months of turbulence and emergency rule, which he described as a period of “hard lessons.”

“The responsibility now rests squarely on us, the Government, the State House of Assembly, political leaders and stakeholders, to put aside our differences, work for the common good, and advance the interests of our people above all else,” the governor said.

On his return to office, Fubara was welcomed by a jubilant crowd of supporters. He thanked Rivers people for their solidarity, while paying special tribute to Tinubu and Wike for their decisive interventions.

“I won’t take President Tinubu’s kindness for granted. I thank and deeply appreciate our father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his timely intervention and unwavering dedication to ensuring peace and stability in our state. I also extend my gratitude to our leader, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, for his commitment to the prompt resolution of this political impasse,” he said.

Fubara stressed that the peace should be permanent, cautioning political actors against a relapse into conflict. “Let us remember the saying: the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war. This is a moment for a fresh beginning,” he said.

The governor also highlighted achievements recorded by his administration despite the crisis, citing progress in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. He pledged to refocus on governance and development. “Our immediate responsibility now is to return to the path of governance and development, completing the projects we started, reviving our economy, protecting lives and property, and improving the wellbeing of all Rivers people,” he said.

Fubara concluded with a call for reconciliation and inclusiveness, urging leaders across the state to unite behind the goal of building “a stronger and more peaceful Rivers State.”