Britain recognises Palestinian state in shift that defies US and Israel
Britain recognises Palestinian state in shift that defies US and Israel

Published

5 mins ago

on

Britain recognises Palestinian state in shift that defies US and Israel

The United Kingdom has formally recognised a Palestinian state, a move Prime Minister Keir Starmer said was aimed at keeping alive the prospect of a two-state solution despite strong opposition from Israel and the United States.

Starmer announced the decision on Sunday, aligning Britain with Canada and Australia in what appears to be a coordinated push by Commonwealth allies. The prime minister stressed that recognition was not a reward for Hamas, but a step towards reviving peace efforts.

“We must channel our efforts behind the peaceful future we want to see: the release of hostages, an end to the violence and suffering, and a renewed focus on a two-state solution as the best hope for peace and security,” Starmer said.

Though largely symbolic, the decision carries historic resonance. Britain once administered Palestine after World War I and was the author of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which backed the creation of a Jewish homeland while also pledging to protect Palestinian rights.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian envoy in London, called Sunday’s announcement “a correction of wrongs that began in 1917.”

Reports say the  recognition had been anticipated since July, when Starmer warned that Britain would act unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, allowed U.N. aid access, and committed to peace negotiations.

More than 140 countries already recognise Palestine, and France is among those expected to join them during the U.N. General Assembly this week, AP reported.

The decision, however, has triggered sharp criticism. U.S. President Donald Trump, who visited London days earlier, voiced his opposition, while Israel condemned the move as undermining peace and “rewarding terrorism.” Both governments argue recognition is hollow given the Palestinians’ political division between Gaza and the West Bank.

Analysts say the decision reflects growing alarm in London and Paris that a two-state solution is slipping out of reach, citing Israel’s rapid settlement expansion in the West Bank and the devastation of Gaza after nearly two years of conflict.

