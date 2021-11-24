By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Vigilante Group of Nigerian, VGN, Osun state command has rejoiced with the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 3rd year anniversary in office, describing him as God sent angel to the people of the state.

The state commandant of the group, Mr. Bello Wasiu Aderemi stated this in a congratulatory message issued on behalf of the group, copies of which were made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, the state under the watch of Governor Oyetola in the last three years has witnessed tremendous development in all facets of life.

He said the governor has given equal leverage to all the security outfits in the state to operate so as to forestall peace and harmony, adding that Oyetola’s governance strategies deserved commendation.

“I want to say without any iota of doubt that, governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s leadership acumen is second to none, as a lover of peace, his administration has given us opportunity to enfranchise our duty as a local security expert, to be honest, VGN in Osun state enjoyed and still enjoying the liberty to operate as a local security outfit to safeguard our people in the state, governor Oyetola deserves commendation,” he said.

Aderemi also used the medium to appreciate the cooperation of the Special Adviser to the governor on security matters, Mrs Abiodun Ige, commissioner for Local government and chieftaincy affairs, Prince Adeleke Adebayo (Banik), Home Affairs commissioner and Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, Osun commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Olokode and other cabinet members who stood behind the governor to record success in the area of securing life and properties of the citizens in the state in the last three years.

He urged the people of the state to further support Oyetola’s stride in the area of securing their life’s and properties, saying the job of security is the job of all.