Peter Obi visits Holy Rosary Nsugbe, donates N120m to support its education outreach 

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, on Sunday, worshipped with the students of Holy Rosary College in Nsugbe, marking a significant occasion as the Holy Rosary Sisters celebrate 100 years since their foundation by Bishop Joseph Shanahan in 1924.

The college at Nsugbe is also celebrating its 10th anniversary. It will be recalled that Obi laid the institution’s foundation in 2013. The event forms part of a series of activities commemorating the centenary of the religious order, renowned for its commitment to education and healthcare apostolates.

Earlier, on Saturday, Mr Obi attended a special Mass at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity in Onitsha, where the Holy Rosary Sisters and their well-wishers gathered to honour their century-long legacy of service.

Speaking after the Mass, Mr Obi praised the sisters for their unwavering dedication to education and healthcare, urging them to continue their invaluable work that has shaped lives and communities.

Later, at Holy Rosary College, Nsugbe, Mr Obi demonstrated his continued support for education and healthcare by presenting the institution with a cheque for ₦120 million for their headquarters at Enugu. ₦100 million of the generous donation is intended to support their educational and health outreach programmes, reflecting his commitment to these critical sectors, while ₦20 million is specifically for the college at Nsugbe, which was a redemption of a cheque he signed for them when he was Governor but was cancelled when Obi left. The entire pledge will be redeemed over two years.

During the ceremony, Mr Obi emphasised the vital role of the Holy Rosary Sisters in nurturing the next generation through quality education and compassionate healthcare. He remarked on the significant impact they have had over the years, describing them as pillars of progress and development in Nigeria. He appealed to them to continue rendering services to humanity without division based on creed or any other unwholesome consideration.

The Chaplain of the school, Rev Fr James Okafor, in his sermon, spoke about the legacy of the Holy Rosary Sisters, highlighting the selfless sacrifices they have made over the past century. He called on the students to embrace the values of discipline, hard work, and service that the Sisters embody. He also called on Nigerians, especially the privileged to learn how to give back to the society from Mr. Obi.

Speaking to the press, the Regional Leader of the Holy Rosary Sisters, Sr Ifeyinwa Muoegbunam echoing the sentiments of the principal of the school, Sr Oluchi Nnolim, thanked Mr Peter Obi for the visit. They recalled that Obi had laid the foundation of their school in 2013, helped them erect most of the structures, and has continued to assist them in various ways.

Mr Obi’s participation in the centenary celebration and his financial support are part of his broader vision to uplift education and healthcare across the country. The event concluded with a special prayer for the continued success of the Holy Rosary Sisters’ mission and for the future generations of students who will benefit from their work.