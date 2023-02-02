Peter Obi not in any talks with Atiku - Campaign Council

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council says Mr. Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), is not holding any form of discussion with his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Diran Onifade, the Head of Media of the Campaign Council, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, maintained that Obi has no intention to step down for Atiku.

Atiku had in an interview with BBC Hausa said he is in talks with Obi and the torchbearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of this month’s presidential poll.

However, Obi’s campaign team said the claim is totally false and baseless, insisting that the former Anambra State governor is in the race for Aso Rock top job to win and not to step down.

“We have been inundated with enquiries about the claim of an on-going discussion between our Presidential ticket and the camp of PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar,” the statement partly read.

“For emphasis, we wish to repeat, as we have said all day, that the claim is totally false and baseless. We are not in any talks with Atiku or anyone else with a view to stepping down from a race in which we are the frontrunner.

“Peter Obi is in the contest to win in consonance with the aspiration of majority of Nigerians who desire a New Nigeria devoid of lies, corruption and selfish scheming.”

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso, the NNPP candidate has also denied having talks with the former vice president.