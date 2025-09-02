ADC accuses presidency of padding, misclassifying projects in infrastructure report

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Presidency of releasing a misleading “Infrastructure Equity” report, alleging that it contains false claims, misclassified projects, and recycled achievements from previous administrations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the report reinforces concerns about exclusionary governance and exposes what he described as the administration’s “comfort with propaganda.”

The controversy follows a Daily Trust report titled In Two Years, Lagos Gets N3.9 trillion in Projects, which alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s government has favoured Lagos State over the North.

Responding, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Public Communications and Orientation, dismissed the claim as “sensational,” arguing that Tinubu has ensured broad distribution of projects nationwide.

To counter criticism, the Presidency released an infographic highlighting major projects across regions.

However, the ADC said the report was riddled with inaccuracies and amounted to a “hasty propaganda effort” rather than a demonstration of accountability.

The ADC alleged that some projects listed under the North-West were wrongly classified, citing examples:

Damaturu–Maiduguri Road (110km) – listed as North-West, despite being in Borno and Yobe states (North-East).

Bama and Dikwa Roads – located in Borno State, but tagged as North-West.

Lokoja–Okene Dualisation – Kogi State project (North-Central), misclassified as North-West.

Benue-9th Mile Road – erroneously placed under North-West instead of North-Central.

The party also alleged duplication of projects in multiple categories to inflate figures.

“We know budgets have allegedly been padded by this administration, but this is the first time we are seeing infographics padded with such brazen creativity,” the statement read.

The ADC further claimed that many of the projects being celebrated were initiated under the Buhari administration, but are now being presented as new achievements by the Tinubu government.

It also raised transparency concerns, demanding details on contract costs, procurement processes, and contractors involved.

“What is the cost of the Badagry-Sokoto Highway? Why is the public not told how much has been spent, with whom contracts were signed, or why some projects are fully funded while others in opposition strongholds remain stalled?” the party asked.

The party argued that this controversy fits a larger pattern of selective disclosure and nepotistic governance.

“When accused of lopsided appointments, the government released a generic list of names without portfolios or details, designed to obscure, not reveal. Meanwhile, key appointments remain concentrated within a particular circle and region,” the statement said.

The ADC warned that no amount of “flashy presentations or propaganda” can substitute for equity and inclusion.

“Nigeria needs fairness and unity now more than ever, but this administration is deepening divisions. A government that cannot be inclusive will always struggle with legitimacy,” it added.

The party demanded full publication of contract details and project execution reports to restore public trust.