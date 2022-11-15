The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation says it has no time to engage Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra State over his “fallacies” and “misrepresentations” against Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate.

Soludo had in a long article on Monday, launched attacks on Mr. Obi whom he said was only causing distraction and cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Responding to the governor in a statement on Tuesday, Ndi Kato, spokesperson for the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, said it was obvious that he is seeking attention.

The statement reads, ” We read with amusement and dismay, a very lengthy and belaboured treatise of an article, written by Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, focused on our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi.

“It seems obvious that is itching for limelight, in this election season, perhaps fired up by possible understanding or alliance with our struggling political opponents.

“While we note the glaring fallacies, misrepresentations, personal insinuations and signs of personal vendetta in that long writeup, neither His Excellency Peter Obi, The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, nor the Labour Party, for that matter, has any interest in an extended engagement with Prof Soludo this critical time when there is a bigger fish to fry.

“His Excellency Peter Obi has his work well cut-out for him this campaign season. Primarily, he is accelerating his reach-out and influence to all Nigerians, rural and urban, in all areas, regions and states; and firmly engaging them, on his critical and visionary plans to take the country from consumption to production.

“In doing this, Mr. Peter Obi is firmly placing the Youths, intensive Agricultural revolution, and revamping of critical areas of the economy as part of the focal points in the drive to turn around our fortunes and take back our country.

“We the Youths, spreading across partisan political lines, have found reason to place the highest level of trust and confidence in HE Peter Obi and we are committed to continue to partner with him, transparently, vigorously and creatively, to bring to fruition, the vital changes urgently required in this our country, of so much potential.

“We strongly believe that A New Nigeria is POssible… and together with Peter Obi, we are working to make this a reality.

“This is our focus; this is our occupation.. and we shall not be distracted!”