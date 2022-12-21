Peter Obi accepts resignation of Doyin Okupe as his campaign DG

Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, has accepted the resignation of Doyin Okupe as his Campaign Organisation Director General.

Okupe stepped down from the position on Tuesday following the ruling by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that convicted him (Okupe) of violating the money laundering Act.

Reacting to his decision, the LP flagbearer commended Okupe’s support and tenacity that led to the countrywide acceptance of the party and its candidates.

“My Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name,” Obi wrote in a letter to Okupe on Wednesday.