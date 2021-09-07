Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi has said fear was responsible for the obedience of the sit-at-home order earlier issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the zone, even when the directive had been suspended.

The governor who spoke with State House correspondents on Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, warned that if the situation did not change, the economy of the South-East would be threatened.

“It is a question of fear. You know, the easiest thing to do is to carry a weapon and kill somebody, and that’s what happened in the past. And that’s why some people in the South-East are afraid of coming out. So it’s not a question of compliance. It’s a question of fear,” he said.

“You’ll find out that no South-East man wants to miss a day of work. They like to work; they are into trade, commerce, and they want to earn their daily living.”

Lorry load of auto parts set ablaze in Enugu

Meanwhile, a lorry conveying motorcycle spare parts was set ablaze by a group of masked hoodlums suspected to have sympathy for the IPOB’s course, destroying goods worth about N30 million in the process.

It was gathered that the incident which happened around 6 am at Eluagu Obukpa, Nsukka LGA of Enugu State scared residents as those who wanted to come out for their businesses were forced to indoors.