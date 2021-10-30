Sunday Oguntuyi, Oshogbo

The pensioners in the Southwestern part of Nigerian have decried the non- compliance of some governors in the zone to the consequential adjustment of pension increase, with particular reference to section 210 (3) and 173 (3) of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

The concerned Governors are: Dr. John Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Engr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The pensioners in a letter to the governors signed by Comrade Waidi Ola Oladoye, the chairman, South -West zone council and Comrade Sunday Akin, the Secretary, Southwest council, accused them of breaching the constitutional provision resulting in inappropriate pension payment with some pensioners earning as little as N330 per month in their states.

Rising from their Southwest meeting held in Ado Ekiti recently, the pensioners urged the Southwest governors with exception of Lagos and Ondo which had implemented the 33.4 percent increase of the year 2010 to comply with this constitutional provision.

The union said up till now no state governors in the zone have implemented the 2019 consequential adjustment of the salaries and wages that have increased from N18,000 to N30, 000 which ought to have been implemented since April, 2019.

The letter noted that “in another two years, another wage increase will ensue and the pensioners are afraid of being as usual left in the cold as increase in salaries and pensions is embedded in the exclusive list of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which cannot be breached by any state government.”

The union gave the governors in the Southwest till November 30, 2021 to do the needful on the consequential adjustment or else face the legal consequence of their actions.

