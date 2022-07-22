Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has said the outcome of recent elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states are proof of his administration’s commitment to free and fair elections in Nigeria.

Recall that in November last year, Prof Charles Soludo won the Anambra governorship election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In June, Biodun Oyebanji of the APC won the Ekiti State governorship election, while Ademola Adeleke of the PDP defeated incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola in the Osun governorship election held on Saturday, July 16th.

Reacting to the outcomes of the recent polls in a tweet on Friday, Buhari noted that it has always been his personal desire and indeed the priority of his administration to bequeath to Nigeria an irreversible political process that continues to be both democratic and acceptable to the people

“Recent elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun are proof of my Administration’s irreversible commitment to credible and violence-free polls in Nigeria,” he said.

“This is also why I made sure I signed the new Electoral Act. We will always be committed to the tenets of the Rule of Law.

“It has always been my personal desire and indeed the priority of my administration to bequeath to Nigeria an irreversible political process that continues to be both democratic and acceptable to the people. I am very pleased with what we have accomplished so far.”