PDP relocates BoT meeting, as Police deny sealing secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday shifted its Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting from its national secretariat at Wadata Plaza to the Yar’Adua Centre in the Central Business District of Abuja, alleging police interference.

The party claimed the relocation became necessary after armed police officers from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command allegedly took over the secretariat premises in Wuse Zone 5.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the PDP accused the police of acting on the orders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt its scheduled BoT meeting.

“Happening now – Federal Police, other security agencies with the order of the All Progressives Congress (APC), harassing Board of Trustees members and staff of the party’s national secretariat in a bid to stop the scheduled meeting,” the party alleged.

The PDP subsequently issued a “special announcement” confirming the change of venue for the BoT meeting.

“The meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier scheduled to hold by 10 a.m. at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, has been moved to the Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja.

“All BoT members are by this notice advised to proceed to the new venue,” the statement read.

Police deny sealing off secretariat

Reacting to the allegation, the FCT Police Command dismissed the PDP’s claim as false and misleading.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the police insisted that no part of the secretariat was sealed off.

“The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making the rounds alleging that the police sealed off the PDP secretariat in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja,” the statement read.

“The command wishes to categorically state that this information is false, misleading, and does not reflect the true situation on ground. Police officers were only deployed to the venue to maintain law and order and ensure public safety in line with their constitutional mandate. At no time was the secretariat sealed off by the police.”

The Command further advised media outlets to verify their reports through the office of the Police Public Relations Officer before publication.