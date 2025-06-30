Workers under the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) on Monday stormed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Secretariat to protest the non-payment of salaries, hazard allowances, and wage awards.

The protest also targeted the prolonged strike by primary school teachers and alleged poor treatment of staff under the administration of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The protesters, led by JUAC President Rifkatu Iortyer, blocked the entrance to the Minister’s office, effectively shutting down operations at the secretariat as they demanded urgent intervention in a range of issues affecting FCT workers.

They also called for the immediate removal of Emeka Ezeh, Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, whom they accused of initiating punitive actions such as arbitrary salary stoppages.

The protest followed a statement issued last Thursday by JUAC President Iortyer, in which she mobilised affiliate unions for a three-day warning protest from June 30 to July 2, 2025, over what she described as the minister’s “blatant refusal to address staff welfare concerns.”

Addressing the crowd, Iortyer criticised the administration for failing to release overhead funds necessary for daily operations, non-payment of retirement entitlements, and discrepancies in monthly salary payments.

“We cannot function when overheads are not released. These are not funds meant for directors alone; they are for maintaining offices and ensuring work gets done,” she said.

She also lamented the fate of retired workers who were denied deserved promotions before exiting service.

“Some retired in 2024 as Assistant Directors even though they were due for promotion. That stagnation means they left with lower benefits. It’s a career cut short unfairly,” she added.

Iortyer further decried the inconsistent salaries paid to workers. “You can’t even predict your monthly pay. Today it’s one amount, tomorrow it’s another. Even I don’t know my actual salary anymore.”

The JUAC president accused the FCT Civil Service Commission chairman of ordering the stoppage of salaries for health workers and auxiliary staff without due process.

“Our enforcement squad, mortuary workers, cemetery staff—none of them have received their hazard allowance arrears. Then a letter dated March 10 was issued by the commission chairman to stop their salaries. How is that acceptable in this economy?” she queried.

Also speaking at the protest, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), FCT Chapter, Audu Akogwu, expressed full solidarity with the protesters, describing non-participating staff as “saboteurs and betrayers.”

Akogwu criticised the suspension of overhead costs, noting that many workers now had to provide their own office supplies, including pens and paper, just to do their jobs.

“Permanent Secretaries have been rendered powerless, Directors are demoralised, and there’s no promotion in 2023 or 2024. No training either. How can there be productivity?” he asked.

Akogwu also faulted Wike for failing to compel Area Council Chairmen to pay striking teachers and local government workers, despite reportedly disbursing bailout funds.

“Primary school teachers have been on strike for over 100 days. Children are out of school. If the Minister gave bailout funds, are the Area Council Chairmen more powerful than him? As a former governor, he controlled local governments in Rivers. Why can’t he do the same here?” he asked.

Akogwu issued a stern warning to the administration, saying the current protest is only the beginning. He vowed to mobilise all TUC affiliates to shut down every FCT office if their demands are not met.

“This is a warning. Day one to three is protest. After that, we’ll shut down every FCT office. We are ready,” he declared.