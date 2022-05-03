PDP postpones NEC meeting, shifts decision on zoning to May 10

Nigeria’s main opposition party, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has postponed its national executive committee (NEC) meeting which was billed to among other things, decide on whether or not the party would zone its presidential ticket.

The meeting was originally scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 5, but the national secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in a fresh notice on Monday, said the much anticipated meeting will now hold on May 10.

“The earlier date clashes with the local government delegate Election involving all members of our party. All inconveniences are regretted,” Anyanwu said.

The NEC meeting was expected to deliberate on the Governor Samuel Ortom-led 37 member zoning committee which submitted its report to the NEC through the National Working Committee (NWC) over two weeks ago.

The debate over zoning in the party heightened shortly after some members the committee hinted that the committee recommended that the ticket should be thrown open to all contenders, a claim Ortom has since denied, noting that only the NEC can determine whether or not the presidential ticket should be made open to all aspirants or zoned.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP) has warned that PDP candidates might be excluded from the 2023 general elections if the national secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu is not removed from office over his subsisting expulsion from the party, before his emergence.

Coalition spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said the alleged involvement of the national secretary in the violence for Imo ad hoc delegates congress especially those of Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs is shameful, reprehensible and demands disciplinary action from the party.

He warned party leaders that any Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form bearing the signature of the secretary whose expulsion has not been lifted, may void such forms and give opponents legal grounds to exclude the PDP from the 2023 ballots.

He called on the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to take interest in Imo PDP matters so that Sen. Anyanwu does not destroy the party in the state.

He said “Imo Party leaders reached a consensus that only Statutory delegates should be used for Primary elections in view of the compromise of the Imo Ad Hoc delegates congress with the interference of the National Secretary and theft of the result sheet.

“PDP NEC should immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.”