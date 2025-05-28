PDP NEC in limbo as INEC recognizes Wike-backed secretary

The fact-finding committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caucus, headed by Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, told the 99th National Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had validated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

Recall that on Monday, the NEC put in place a three-member committee led by Kefas, with Governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Peter Mbah (Enugu), PDP National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade SAN, as members, to verify whether INEC recognised Anyanwu, a loyalist of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as the party’s scribe.

Knowledgeable sources, including a NEC member, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to a lack of authorisation to speak to the media, showed that the Kefas panel informed the 99th NEC on Tuesday in Abuja that INEC had affirmed Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary in line with a Supreme Court judgment.

In order to properly oust him from office in line with the decision of the PDP governors, and in adherence to the 21-day notice requirement, the party plans to reconvene by June 30.

The development may further deepen the crisis in the party and widen the chasm between the party and the FCT minister, who vowed to pull out of the agreements he had earlier reached with the party leadership to resolve the crisis plaguing the opposition party.

Wike accused the party leadership of reneging on the agreements.

In a statement on Sunday, the ex-Rivers governor disclosed his withdrawal from the reconciliation efforts, blaming Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Peter Mbah of Enugu for the party crisis.

On the heels of Wike’s statement, the reconciliation panel led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki held an emergency meeting with key stakeholders on Sunday night.

The outcome of the meeting has yet to be ascertained.

The PDP has been dealing with internal political turmoil before and after the 2023 general elections.

Issues such as the crisis in Rivers State, disagreements over the South South and South East Zonal Congress, the dispute surrounding the national secretary position, and, more recently, the North Central Zonal Congress, have further polarised the party.

Tensions have risen among party leaders, including Wike, and Governors Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and others, who are displeased with decisions taken by the National Working Committee and the PDP Governors’ Forum.

These decisions, largely influenced by Governors Makinde, Mbah, and Mohammed, are perceived as attempts to whittle Wike’s political influence.

Despite efforts by the National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, NEC, and the Governors’ Forum to resolve these conflicts, tensions have worsened and spread across various states and geopolitical zones.