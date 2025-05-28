Natasha’s legal team decries FG’s charges, alleges ignored petitions, selective justice

The legal team of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has raised alarm over what it described as a troubling case of selective justice, following the recent filing of criminal charges against her by the Federal Government.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by her lead counsel, Uju Nwoduwu, the legal team expressed dismay that while Akpoti-Uduaghan is facing prosecution, a dozen formal petitions she submitted between March and May 2025 have been ignored by law enforcement and security agencies.

The petitions reportedly address serious issues including cyberstalking, death threats, defamation, and an alleged assassination attempt involving her protocol officer. Despite their gravity, the team said, no action has been taken by the Nigeria Police Force or relevant authorities.

“The public expects law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to uphold fairness, the rule of law, and impartiality in cases involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan,” the statement read.

The lawyers further alleged that individuals named in the senator’s petitions—including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello—have not been investigated. Instead, they claimed, counter-allegations by these individuals have been rapidly acted upon, leading to the criminal charges filed against the senator.

“This selective and uneven response raises serious questions about the impartiality and integrity of Nigeria’s justice system,” the statement continued.

The legal team revealed that despite currently being abroad for personal reasons, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has received official notice of the charges and intends to appear for arraignment once a court date is scheduled.

“She remains fully committed to due process and the rule of law,” her lawyers affirmed, adding that the senator deeply appreciates public support and condemnation of what they described as “a highly questionable criminal charge.”

The legal team concluded by renewing its call for impartial investigations into all outstanding petitions and urging that justice be applied equally, without regard for status or political affiliation.