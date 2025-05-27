As the race for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State gathers momentum, a frontline aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, on Tuesday visited the party’s secretariat in Osogbo to officially declare his intention to contest.

Addressing journalists after meeting with party stakeholders, Oyebamiji expressed confidence in his qualifications and readiness to lead the state, citing his extensive experience in both public and private sectors.

“I have been part of government for nearly 15 years, working closely with the top echelon of our party. Coupled with 28 years of experience in the private sector, I believe I possess the right mix of governance and enterprise acumen needed to move Osun forward,” he said.

He emphasized that Osun State deserves quality leadership and pledged to offer the best if entrusted with the mandate in 2026.

“I am here today to honour the party structure and formally inform the leadership of my intention to run for governor in 2026. Before any form of advocacy or campaign begins, it is important to seek the blessing and support of the party,” he stated.

Making a case for power rotation, Oyebamiji appealed to APC leaders to consider zoning the governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District for the sake of equity and balance.

“I am from the West. For fairness and justice, we are appealing to our leaders to give due consideration to that senatorial district. But whether from the West, North, East, or Central, I remain confident in my competence and capacity to lead.”

Oyebamiji also commended President Bola Tinubu for his ongoing economic reforms, describing them as transformative.

“The most critical factor in national development is the economy. President Tinubu’s economic policies are driving Nigeria from a developing to a developed status. With the right decisions and reforms, we are beginning to see a new trajectory. My assessment is that the President is doing very well,” he concluded.