The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a 37-member committee which will help the it resolve the contentious zoning of presidential ticket.

The committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, has the following individuals as members: (Abia) Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa; (Adamawa) H.E. Boni Haruna; (Akwa Ibom) Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien; (Anambra) Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu; (Bauchi ) Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi; (Bayelsa) Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme; (Benue) H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom; (Borno) Sen. Sanusi Daggash; (Cross River) H. E. Liyel Imoke; (Delta) Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu; (Ebonyi) Amb. Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu; (Edo) Chief Tom Ikimi

Others are (Ekiti) H. E. Dr. Ayodele Fayose; (Enugu) H. E. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; (Fct/Abuja) Mohammed Abdulrahman; (Gombe) H. E. Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; (Imo) Chief Fidelis Izuchukwu; (Jigawa) H. E. (Dr.) Sule Lamido; (Kaduna) H.E. Sen. Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi; (Kano) Amb. Aminu Wali; (Katsina) H. E. Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema; (Kebbi) Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, San; (Kogi) H. E. Ibrahim Idris; (Kwara) Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje; (Lagos) Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, CON; (Nasarawa) H. E. Mike Abdul.

Also on the committee are (Niger) Prof. Jerry Gana; (Ogun) Hon. Daisi Akintan; (Ondo) Dr. Omotayo Dairo; (Osun) Prof. Adewale Oladipo; (Oyo) Sen. Hosea Ayoola Agboola; (Plateau) H. E. Jonah David Jang; (Rivers) Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; (Sokoto) H. E. Attahiru Bafarawa; (Taraba) H. E. Darius Ishaku; (Yobe) Alh. Adamu Maina Waziri; and (Zamfara) H. E. Barr. Mahadi Aliyu Gusau.

The party’s national organising secretary of PDP, Hon. Umar M. Bature, unveiled the list in a statement Wednesday.

Recall that PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th meeting resolved to set up a zoning committee with each of the 36 states presenting a member to deliberate on the zoning issue ahead of the May 28 presidential primaries of the party and 2023 election.

The committee was given a two-week mandate on the issue which has seen party leaders from the North and South expressed deeply divergent views ahead of the primaries. The Committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the PDP national secretariat.

Before this committee, the Governor Bala Mohammed committee had recommended that the party throw the ticket open to all members of the party.