Ex gov, Peter Obi declares intention to run for president in 2023

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has declared his interest to contest for president in 2023.

Obi, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed his intention to join the race when he met with Anambra Traditional rulers.

Obi said he met the royal fathers to seek their blessings for his quest.

The declaration comes after months of persuasions by mostly young Nigerians who often took to social media to encourage him to contest.

Born July, 19, 1961, Obi a Nigerian politician and businessman, who by many people’s reckoning performed well as governor of Anambra between 2006 and 2014, is widely considered a presidential material by mostly young Nigerians.

He was the vice presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian general elections under the PDP, having been picked as running mate by then candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

