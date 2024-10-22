PDP faction approaches court for an order to hold NEC meeting

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the court for an order to stop the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from annuling Thursday’s planned National Executive Council meeting.

The faction is reportedly led by Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State and chairman of PDP governors’ forum.

The lawsuit, filed by a certain Imam Auwal at a Zamfara High Court in Gusau Judicial Division, appealed for an earlier injunction from Abuja Federal High Court Abuja barring the PDP from removing its acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum to be set aside.