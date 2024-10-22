JUST IN: S’Court reserves judgement in Govs’ suit seeking to scrap EFCC

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in a suit filed by 16 state governments challenging the constitutionality of the laws establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others.

According DailyTrust, a seven-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, on Tuesday reserved the matter after the lawyers in the matter argued their applications.

The suit which was originally filed by the Kogi State Government through its Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, had other states seeking to join as co-plaintiffs.

The states that joined in the suit marked: SC/CV/178/2023 include Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Enugu, Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Cross-River and Niger.

Meanwhile, Attorneys General of Anambra, Adamawa and Ebonyi announced their withdrawal from the matter, which was granted by the panel.