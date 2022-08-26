Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, and his allies have have reportedly demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as condition for peace in the party.

Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate met with the Rivers governor in London on Thursday, in desperate effort to resolve the crisis that emanated from his decision to snub Wike for Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in his choice of running mate.

Sources said during the meeting with Atiku, Wike’s men insisted that Ayu step aside.

Thursday’s meeting, which was also attended by governors Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu, was held at Carlton Hotel in London.

Six PDP governors are thought to be aligned with Wike in his face-off with Atiku who reportedly angered them by saying he did not pick Wike as his running mate because he cannot work with him.

Atiku was accused of being “impolitic”, further worsened by public statements made by former governors Sule Lamido and Babangida Aliyu which Wike’s associates consider “disparaging”.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that some members of the PDP national working committee national (NWC) are pushing for a probe of the party’s finances under Ayu’s watch.

The meeting between Wike and Tinubu is said to have explored the possibility of the Rivers governor working for the APC at the polls.

A crisis rocked the boat of the main opposition party after it held its presidential primary election in May.

Party stakeholders expressed concerns that Abubakar ignored Wike after he chose Okowa as his running mate.

Wike’s side said Ayu would need to step down for there to be harmony in the opposition party.

Ayu openly celebrated when Atiku won the party’s ticket, describing Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto governor who withdrew to support Atiku, as “the hero of the hour.”

In a counter to the demand for Ayu’s resignation, the former vice-president said Umar Damagum, deputy national chairman (north), would become the chairman according to the PDP constitution — meaning another person from the north would hold sway in the party.

However, the governors said both would have to resign than and pave the way for Taofeek Arapaja, deputy national chairman (south), to be in charge of the party.