Atiku meets Wike in London

Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, on Thursday, met with Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State in London.

Details of the meeting between the two PDP leaders were not disclosed but it centered around reconciliation and the need to move the party forward.

Those present at the meeting asides from Atiku and Wike were Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wike team met with Olusegun Obasanjo and Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in London.