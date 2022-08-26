Kashim Shettima, vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says he deliberately wore sneakers to the Nigeria Bar Association conference on Monday.

Shettima, a former Borno State governor, was widely ridiculed on social media and even the subject of a ‘challenge’ over his choice of outfit for the conference.

But speaking in a video shared on Facebook, Shettima said, ” I’m a banker, trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I’m a Jim Ovia boy. I deliberately wore sneakers to the NBA to mock (sic) at them.”

Shettima said the NBA Conference which held at Eko Hotel, was largely sponsored by the Lagos State government

Watch video below: