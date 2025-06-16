Connect with us

Obi Blames Nigeria’s Woes on Failed Leadership, Urges Citizens to Prioritise Character, Competence in Future Elections
Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has blamed Nigeria’s persistent challenges on what he described as a failure of leadership at the highest level, urging Nigerians to demand more from those they elect to govern them.

In a strongly worded statement shared via his official X handle on Monday, Obi lamented the worsening conditions across the country and the apparent absence of effective leadership to address them.

The former Anambra State governor said Nigerians must begin to reject leaders who lack what he called the “four Cs” of governance—Competence, Capacity, Character, and Compassion—arguing that no amount of political propaganda or tribal sentiment can mask failure when leadership is missing.

“Leadership of a nation is such that it’s either succeeding or failing—none can be hidden,” Obi wrote. “There are critical areas of leadership that must exist for a nation to move forward, and these are summed up in the four Cs.”

According to him, competence is vital in understanding and tackling Nigeria’s myriad problems, while capacity ensures that leaders have the mental and physical strength to implement solutions. He added that character and integrity are essential for building trust and curbing corruption, while compassion ensures that leaders place value on human lives.

“Sadly, the evidence is right before our eyes,” Obi noted. “Recently, we witnessed severe flooding in Niger State that claimed nearly 200 lives, with many still missing. Yet, not even a single presidential visit. Just days ago, over 200 Nigerians, including women, children, and soldiers, were massacred in Benue State. Again, no presidential visit, no genuine national mourning.”

Drawing comparisons with global leaders, Obi cited examples of responsive governance in countries like India and South Africa. He pointed out how their presidents or prime ministers made on-the-ground visits to disaster zones, offering comfort and taking responsibility—acts he said are sorely lacking in Nigeria’s current leadership.

“In India, after a plane crash killed nearly 200 people, the Prime Minister was at the scene within hours. In South Africa, when floods claimed 78 lives, the President went to the communities. That is leadership with compassion,” he said.

Obi warned that unless Nigerians begin to elect leaders based on proven competence and integrity rather than ethnicity or religion, the country’s cycle of pain and underdevelopment would persist.

“Nigeria does not just need another president; Nigeria needs a leader,” he declared. “Until we choose leaders on these principles, the cycle of pain will only continue.”

The statement was issued on behalf of Obi by the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) and signed by its spokesman, Ibrahim Umar. It comes amid growing public anger over the government’s perceived indifference to ongoing security crises and humanitarian tragedies in several parts of the country.

 

