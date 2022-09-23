Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Senator Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did everything within his powers to ensure that he did not emerge winner of the party’s presidential primary.

The Rivers governor who spoke at an ongoing media parley in Port Harcourt, the state capital, accused Ayu of manipulating the party’s presidential primary against him.

Wike said if not for the love he and others in his camp had for the main opposition party, they could have prevented the PDP convention from holding.

Wike said Ayu played a vital role that was detrimental to other aspirants in the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP flagbearer.

The governor alleged that Ayu called several presidential aspirants to step down for the former vice president during the convention.

“He was calling aspirants to withdraw for Atiku. I was there, Saraki and others were there.

“He manipulated the delegates. There was nothing Ayu did not do to ensure Wike didn’t emerge,” Wike said.

