2023: I'm the best choice for Nigeria - Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, has said he is best qualified to rule Nigeria in 2023.

Tinubu spoke late Thursday when he met with some Christian clerics under the aegis of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria.

He told the clerics that he is better positioned to enhance the fortunes of the country than any of his rivals.

According to him, his choice of a Muslim running mate was beyond religion and other sentiments but based on a conviction for service.

Shedding light on his plans, Tinubu said, “How will Nigeria develop? How do we banish hunger? How do we improve the insecurity and how do we eliminate killing one another, and shedding blood on innocent citizens? That is what we must take to the office and not our religion.

“My intention is clear. Not in religiosity. My intention is to develop this country, to bring prosperity to our country and I have better qualifications, better track record, better exposure, better vision than any of my mates.”

On the choice of his running mate, Tinubu said; “When the shortlisted names came, I looked at the characters on the list, their backgrounds and everything and here is somebody (Kashim Shettima) who is so brilliant, so committed, who, during the crisis in Borno protected Christians.”

He then urged Nigerians to shun religious sentiments, saying; “Let us develop intellectual inclusiveness to build an understanding on which way Nigeria.”

In his comment, the Chairman of Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria, Archbishop John Praise said; “We are not committed to endorsing anybody, but you should ask your conscience and from what you have heard and from the explanations, he (Tinubu) has given to us, to make your own judgment of who will better rule and handle the country.”

A chieftain of the party, Senator Grace Bent from Adamawa State expressed optimism that Tinubu’s victory will usher in a new dawn for the body of Christ in the country.