Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi decries company’s decision to fire him over misconduct claims

Ezra Olubi, co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Paystack, has said he was terminated unfairly by the company following allegations of sexual misconduct, sparking debate over the company’s handling of the matter.

Olubi made the revelation in a blog post published Saturday, November 23, 2025, titled Terminated. He said the company ended his contract before the completion of an ongoing investigation and without giving him a chance to defend himself.

“Over the past few days, my name and reputation, built over years as co-founder and technical leader at Paystack, have been called into question because of information circulating online,” Olubi wrote.

The controversy erupted in mid-November after a social media post accused Olubi of abusive behaviour. The incident prompted users to revisit explicit tweets Olubi posted between 2009 and 2013, many of which included sexually suggestive content.

Following the allegations, Paystack confirmed that Olubi had been suspended pending a formal investigation, and said an independent investigator would be appointed.

Olubi, however, said he was never given a meeting or hearing before the termination. “I was not given an opportunity to respond before my contract was ended,” he stated, noting that the dismissal appeared to violate the company’s internal policies regarding suspension.

He defended his character, insisting that the old tweets do not reflect his behaviour or how he has conducted himself professionally. “Those who know me understand that the posts being circulated do not reflect my conduct or the way I have lived my life. I have always conducted myself in a manner that respects everyone’s dignity and safety,” he said.

Olubi added that his legal team is exploring possible responses to the termination.

Paystack, founded in 2015 by Olubi and Shola Akinlade, is a leading African payments company. It became the first Nigerian startup accepted into Y Combinator in 2016 and was acquired by Stripe in 2020 for over $200 million.