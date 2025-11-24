Dangote launches $700m drive to end Nigeria’s sugar import dependence

The Dangote Group has unveiled a $700 million sugar expansion programme aimed at massively boosting local production and cutting Nigeria’s long-standing reliance on imported sugar.

The investment, to be executed through Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), will cover land development, new equipment, infrastructure, staff training and community-focused projects. The plan is designed to build a fully Nigerian supply chain capable of producing enough raw sugar to meet domestic demand and support future manufacturing growth.

Speaking at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair, DSR Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Singhvi said the expansion is a key part of the company’s backward-integration strategy. He added that Dangote Sugar will introduce new pack sizes-100g, 250g, 500g and 1kg-to serve households and small businesses more efficiently.

Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Fatima Aliko-Dangote, said the company’s long-term vision remains unchanged: strengthening the country’s industrial base and ensuring more value addition happens locally. She noted that industrial expansion is one of the most reliable paths to job creation and supports small businesses that rely on Nigerian-made inputs.

Represented by Funmi Sanni, Sales and Marketing Director of Dangote Cement, she said the sugar initiative complements the group’s ongoing investments in refining, fertilizers, and petrochemicals.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is Nigeria’s largest sugar producer, with an installed capacity of 1.44 million metric tonnes.

Financial results show the company recorded N626.24 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2025, up from N484.42 billion in the same period last year. Losses also dropped significantly, from N184.4 billion in 2024 to N10.59 billion this year.