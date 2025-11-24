Connect with us

Business

Dangote launches $700m drive to end Nigeria’s sugar import dependence
Advertisement

Business

Cheap stocks for strategic entry as market downtrend opens new opportunities

Business

Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi decries company's decision to fire him over misconduct claims

Business

Zenith Bank Tech Fair 5.0 ends in grand style, driving Africa’s tech future with ₦140m innovation Prize pool

Business

Nigerians suffer huge losses over Temu's sales promotion blitz

Business

Audit exposes N61bn financial violations in NNPCL as 28 irregularities shake oil giant

Business

States accumulate N1.06tn debt backlog despite record FAAC windfall - BudgIT report

Education in Nigeria

Rising Insecurity Forces Kebbi Government to Shut Down Schools Statewide

Education in Nigeria

Plateau shuts all basic schools, FG closes 41 unity schools as nationwide fear of school attacks intensifies

Business

Abia targets large-scale food production with new LGA agricultural intervention project

Business

Dangote launches $700m drive to end Nigeria’s sugar import dependence

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dangote launches $700m drive to end Nigeria’s sugar import dependence

The Dangote Group has unveiled a $700 million sugar expansion programme aimed at massively boosting local production and cutting Nigeria’s long-standing reliance on imported sugar.

The investment, to be executed through Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), will cover land development, new equipment, infrastructure, staff training and community-focused projects. The plan is designed to build a fully Nigerian supply chain capable of producing enough raw sugar to meet domestic demand and support future manufacturing growth.

Speaking at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair, DSR Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Singhvi said the expansion is a key part of the company’s backward-integration strategy. He added that Dangote Sugar will introduce new pack sizes-100g, 250g, 500g and 1kg-to serve households and small businesses more efficiently.

Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Fatima Aliko-Dangote, said the company’s long-term vision remains unchanged: strengthening the country’s industrial base and ensuring more value addition happens locally. She noted that industrial expansion is one of the most reliable paths to job creation and supports small businesses that rely on Nigerian-made inputs.

Represented by Funmi Sanni, Sales and Marketing Director of Dangote Cement, she said the sugar initiative complements the group’s ongoing investments in refining, fertilizers, and petrochemicals.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is Nigeria’s largest sugar producer, with an installed capacity of 1.44 million metric tonnes.

Financial results show the company recorded N626.24 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2025, up from N484.42 billion in the same period last year. Losses also dropped significantly, from N184.4 billion in 2024 to N10.59 billion this year.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (616) Aliko Dangote (116) Atiku Abubakar (343) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1007) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (188) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (185) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement