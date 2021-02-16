Valentine Ozigbo, the immediate past president and group CEO of Transcorp Plc, has congratulated renowned Nigerian economist, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her appointment as director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Mr Ozigbo lauded Dr Okonjo-Iweala as “an icon of excellence, a trailblazer, and a world-shaper.”

According to him, “The world is going through a peculiar time in which the capacities of economies are being tested. Her appointment is an expression of faith by world leaders in her abilities to steer the affairs of an important institution such as the WTO at this trying time.

“Dr Okonjo-Iweala’sOkonjo-Iweala’s appointment is timely, significant, and inspiring. This is also well-deserved and is in line with her track record for being a trailblazer and a world-shaper.

“She is a shining example to all Nigerians, Africans, and especially women. She is an icon of excellence, and I am convinced that she will continue to excel,” the respected business leader added.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as the WTO’s director-general makes her the first woman and first black person to hold the powerful global trade position. Her term begins on Monday, March 1, 2021.

She is an economics graduate of Harvard University and holds a PhD in regional economics and development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She is an international development expert and sits on the boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).