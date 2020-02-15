By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said his administration would continue to give robust attention to quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Oyetola stated this while commissioning the Modern Health Centre donated to the State by Iperindo Community Development Committee, Atakumosa East Local Government area of the state on Wednesday.

The governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on Public Health, Pharmacist Olasiji Olamiju, said the administration is executing numerous health care services to prioritise the health of the people and offer them adequate, equitable and qualitative healthcare delivery.

He assured that, his administration would continue to provide equitable services for the people by radically improving on the revenue base of the State.

He said: “The health centre we are commissioning today is a commendable complement to the resolve of our administration to prioritise the health of the people and offer them adequate, equitable and qualitative health services.

“Shortly after assuming office, we kicked off the revitalisation of nine General Hospitals and 332 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) — one per ward — across the State. One hundred of the PHCs have been completed and their commissioning is ongoing across the State while contracts for 75 others were awarded late last year. Contracts for the remaining ones will be awarded very soon.”

He, however, urged the local government leadership to lead other communities within their jurisdiction to embrace community development.

“This modern Health Centre must also challenge other communities within and outside Atakumosa East Local Government to emulate the communal spirit of Iperindo to engage in community development projects as government alone cannot provide for all the needs of the communities.

“When communities collaborate with government in providing community projects, Osun shall be a hub of development,” he added.

He implored the people of Iperindo community to maintain and ensure judicious use of the health centre by patronising the facility.

Earlier, the Chairman Iperindo development committee, Chief Edewusi Cornelius, while handing over the facility, explained that the health centre was built to support the government’s enormous developmental projects scattered all across the State.

He then appealed to the governor to upgrade and expand the new facility to general hospital with resident doctors.

Also speaking, the Chairman Atakumosa East local government, Honourable Femi Kujembola maintained that building the edifice was a clear demonstration of the acceptability of the present government by the people of the local government.