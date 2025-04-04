Oyetola Leads the Way for Shipping Decarbonisation in Africa

As the world ramps up efforts to combat climate change and improve the global shipping industry, Nigeria is leading the charge for Africa in shaping its role in the global transition towards low-carbon and zero-emission shipping.

At the inaugural two-day African Strategic Summit on Shipping Decarbonisation which held in Abuja on March 17 and 18, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, delivered a clarion call for Africa to actively participate in global maritime decarbonisation efforts. The Minister, in his speech, laid out Africa’s roadmap for shipping decarbonisation, urging the continent to shape its own narrative in the global shift towards low-carbon and zero-emission shipping.

Global push for shipping decarbonisation

At the summit organised by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue economy, in collaboration with UCL Energy Institute and the Bartlett School of Energy, Environment and Resources, the minister also underscored the importance of Africa’s engagement in this transition, warning that the continent cannot afford to be sidelined.

The maritime sector is a cornerstone of global trade, accounting for over 90% of global trade. However, it is also responsible for approximately 3% of the world’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Recognizing this, Oyetola urged that “reducing GHG emissions from shipping is not just an environmental necessity, but an economic imperative. As IMO advances its regulatory framework on decarbonisation, Africa must ensure that its voice is heard, and its interests safeguarded in shaping policies that impact our economies and livelihoods.”

Highlighting the challenges the continent will face in this transition, the minister noted that Africa’s contribution to the global fleet was below two per cent. “As such, our dependency on imports from other parts of the world makes this transition an important debate we must not shy away from,” he said.

However, Oyetola also emphasized the continent’s strategic geographic advantage, renewable energy potential, and growing port infrastructure, positioning it to lead in green shipping. However, for this to materialize, Africa must move beyond extractive partnerships and instead negotiate mutually beneficial collaborations with the Global North.

He explained, “As a continent with 38 coastal nations, we stand a chance to explore opportunities that this energy transition offers our region… We must carefully develop meaningful discussions and partnership that does not set us back to extractive partnerships but a respectful approach to building our region and strengthening our position in the world. This summit is one of many intended to unify our efforts towards a greater Africa.”

A just and equitable transition

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring a fair and inclusive transition for all African nations. “Shipping decarbonisation also goes beyond ships—it touches various sectors, such as transport, environment, climate change, trade, and investment,” he noted.

He called for adherence to the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities to ensure that developing economies are not disproportionately burdened.

Urging that decarbonising the shipping industry must be pursued in a just and equitable, manner so that no African nation is left behind, Oyetola emphasized that shipping decarbonisation also goes beyond ships and will impact other sectors, such as transport, environment, climate change, trade and investment, among others.

In navigating this transition, the Minister made reference to the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities. “While we recognize the need for ambitious climate action, we must also acknowledge the challenges faced by developing economies, including access to technology and capital, energy poverty, inefficient food systems, of which food insecurity is chief, as well as capacity building amongst others,” he said.

Speaking further, Oyetola called for a policy framework that ensures funds generated from carbon levies are reinvested into African maritime infrastructure, alternative fuel research, and workforce training. “Without the generation of funds through a policy architecture underpinned by justice and equity, Africa faces a dire future that may set the region back decade fiscally and environmentally. The funds generated should be reinvested into African maritime infrastructure, alternative fuel research, and workforce training to build a resilient and competitive shipping industry amongst many other needs, both in and out of sector,” he cautioned.

Harnessing Africa’s Green Shipping Potential

Speaking further, the minister stated that knowledge and research are crucial to Africa’s effective participation in the decarbonisation dialogue. He commended the Lead Afrocentric (LEAP) Project for providing evidence-based research and policy recommendations to help African nations engage meaningfully in IMO negotiations and transition strategies.

To build on this momentum, Oyetola noted that various African academics and professionals are now championing the development of a Professional Technical Network and Advisory (PATNA) – a pan-African initiative focused on enhancing regional research on zero-emissions shipping.

This, he noted, “will position the region for the much-needed pan-African-led research to build a body of knowledge relevant to our region and the imperative of supporting various international and global discourse on climate action.”

Leveraging the summit’s successes and institutionalising technical expertise will “ensure that Africa moves forward not as an observer but as an active participant in shaping global maritime decarbonisation policies,” Oyetola added.

Noting that “Africa has immense potential to pioneer green shipping solutions and blue economy agenda,” he highlighted key areas and initiatives that could propel Africa to become a leader in sustainable shipping. These include Renewable Energy-Powered Ports, Green Corridors, Maritime Workforce Development, and African Ship ownership.

On Renewable Energy-Powered Ports, the minister stated that “Developing ports that integrate wind, solar, and hydrogen power will not only reduce emissions but also create employment and investment opportunities. He also noted that “establishing decarbonised shipping routes across Africa’s key maritime hubs can position the continent as a leader in sustainable trade;

“Transitioning to zero and near-zero emission technologies requires up skilling and capacity-building programmes to prepare Africa’s seafarers and maritime professionals for the future,” Oyetola stated, adding that with less than 2% of shipping assets owned by Africans, there should be more incentives to support domestic shipowners on the continent in adopting green technologies.

A Call to Action: strategic partnerships, regional collaboration

The minister called for stronger collaboration between African states and global partners, emphasizing the role of regional entities such as the African Maritime Advisory Group (AMAG) and the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) in driving a unified agenda.

“We must also build stronger alliances with regions of similar maritime and economic profiles to collectively advocate for a just and equitable implementation of IMO policies that support developing economies. Let us not forget that there is strength and power in numbers. With over 40 member states at the IMO, we stand a chance to shift the debate by working together”

He called for African nations to present a united front at global greenhouse emission and maritime conferences, stating that, “We must pull together as a force during the sessions. Our nations are counting on us.

Oyetola further emphasised the need for action, strategy, and collaboration, stressing that with the right policies, investments, and partnerships, the continent can chart a new course toward a sustainable and prosperous maritime future.

“The time for Africa to take control of its maritime destiny is now. We must move beyond being passive recipients of global policies and instead shape solutions that reflect our realities,” Oyetola stated.

The Minister’s vision for a sustainable blue economy, and the future of Africa’s shipping industry resonated with participants and stakeholders from across the continent in attendance, including maritime experts, policymakers, and industry leaders. Indeed, Oyetola speech was not just a clarion call for action, but a roadmap for the future of Africa’s shipping industry.

The Chair, Marine Environmental Protection Committee of the IMO, Dr. Harry Conway, commended Oyetola and Nigeria’s leadership in this regard. “Nigeria’s proactive approach is a welcome relief. The Minister’s commitment to engaging in the decarbonisation process is a testament to the country’s dedication to sustainable development,” he said.

In the same vein, the Principal Investigator of the LEAP Project at University College London and Co-Convener of the summit, Dr. Dola Oluteye noted that, “The Honourable Minister has shown remarkable leadership in aligning Nigeria’s maritime sector with global sustainability goals. His support has been instrumental in advancing research and policy initiatives that benefit not just Nigeria, but the entire continent.”