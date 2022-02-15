Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Koko was the Executive Director, Finance & Administration of the Authority.

A press statement by the Ministry of Transportation dated February, 15th, 2022 and signed by Eric Ojiekwe, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Buhari’s confirmation has put an end to speculations that the suspended NPA MD, Hadiza Bala Usman might be on her way back to the agency

