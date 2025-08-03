Again, FirstBank wins Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG at 2025 Euromoney Awards

FirstBank has once again reaffirmed its leadership in sustainable banking by clinching the award for Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at the 2025 Euromoney Awards for Excellence. The award ceremony was held recently in London.

This marks the second consecutive year the premier financial institution has received the prestigious recognition, underscoring its commitment to responsible banking and sustainability in Nigeria’s financial sector.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are among the most coveted in the global banking industry, with recipients selected through a rigorous evaluation process that benchmarks institutions against strategic and impact-driven performance indicators.

FirstBank’s recognition this year follows significant progress in embedding ESG principles across its operations. In 2024 alone, the bank screened 237 transactions valued at over ₦3 trillion for sustainability risks, ensuring ESG criteria were integrated into its lending and investment decisions.

A major highlight of its sustainability drive was the launch of a nationwide tree-planting campaign in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF). In the first phase, over 30,000 trees were planted across 16 locations, with the entire initiative targeting 50,000 trees. The project is expected to absorb up to 720 tonnes of CO₂ by the end of 2025, contributing to climate resilience and biodiversity preservation.

The bank has also advanced gender inclusion through its FirstGem initiative, disbursing over ₦43 billion in loans to women-led businesses in 2024. Through its agency banking network, FirstMonie, transaction volumes surpassed ₦9 trillion, boosting access to financial services nationwide.

As part of its long-term ESG vision, FirstBank has invested heavily in human capital development. Over 9,000 employees have received ESG-related training, while more than 2,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates have benefited from its capacity-building webinars and workshops. The bank’s Women Network initiative has also trained over 2,000 female employees, further entrenching diversity and inclusion in its workforce.

Commenting on the award, Patrick Akhidenor, Chief Risk Officer and Chairman of the FirstBank Sustainability Committee, said:

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row. It validates our unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive future for all stakeholders. Our sustainability efforts are anchored on three pillars: education, health and welfare; diversity and financial inclusion; and responsible lending, procurement, and climate initiatives.”

He added: “We remain focused on driving impact through purposeful programmes that foster inclusive growth and bring real change to communities across Nigeria and beyond.”

FirstBank’s continued excellence in ESG reflects its broader vision to be Africa’s bank of first choice – leading with purpose, responsibility, and innovation.