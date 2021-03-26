By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola today commissioned the state’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS), an automation application built to boost the state’s financial management.

The SIFMIS application which is implemented for the state through the partnership with the European Union and World Bank, will among other things, make the state’s financial & budgetary process easier and faster while also setting the tone for e-governance in line with global best practices.

Delivering a keynote address at the ceremonial launch of the application held at the state secretariat, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said that the event is of monumental importance to the vision of the present administration in its commitment to enthroning financial efficiency, accountability and transparency in the management of the economy of the State for optimum results.

Oyetola who stressed that the present administration is built on a Development Agenda whose aim is to provide adequate, equitable and quality service for the people using the mechanics of accountability and transparency, explained that his government will continue to run an open government.

While reiterating the resolve of his government to continue to take steps that will put an end to financial leakages, the state’s helmsman stressed that the best way to achieve sustainable development and economic transformation is to develop a system that will make the bureaucracy efficient and put the financial system on auto pilot, hence the need for the application.

According to Oyetola, “As a government, we are desirous of leaving an enduring financial and economic legacy for the State. It is our belief that the best way to fight corruption in the public service is to build an impregnable and efficient financial system.

“The State Integrated Financial Management Information System is a financial application that will enhance our budgetary efficiency. It is a potent weapon for achieving our resolve to rid our system of corruption and unnecessary bottlenecks.

“This application is a catalyst to our development strategy, which is targeted at providing prosperity and better life and services for our people” the Governor stated.

In a welcome address, host of the event, Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji described the project as another attestation of the efficacy of Governor Oyetola’s leadership strategy and unparalleled foresight towards state development.

He said the Governor’s desire to enthrone an efficient and robust public service has started manifesting through the State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS), stressing that in no distant time, service delivery within the public service in Osun will compete favourably with the world standards.

He said, “In the next phase of our e-governance programme, with Mr Governor’s kind approval, we hope to extend the SIFMIS operations to cover the following modules: Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), Sourcing Module for Procurement activities, HR & Payroll, Revenue, Project Monitoring, and any other module as our e-governance activities progresses.

“It will promote efficient service delivery, open governance, quality data management, and improve financial reporting through full IPSAS Accrual Accounting Standard among others. In addition to high capacity computer applications and software deployed to run the systems seamlessly across all MDAs.

“To ensure that this project is deployed to good use, we have trained carefully selected but relevant officers to ensure the smooth running of the system across relevant MDAs. I am therefore happy to report to Mr Governor that the system was effectively deployed for operation on 25th February 2021 with no single incidence of system failure to date”. The chatterd banker stated.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor Of the state, Mr Benedict Alabi, State House of Assembly Members aw well as the Executive Council members of the state.