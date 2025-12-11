Over 600 Priceless Empire-Era Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Heist, Police Launch Manhunt

More than 600 culturally significant artefacts documenting Britain’s colonial history have been stolen from a Bristol museum, prompting police to open a major investigation and appeal for public help.

Avon and Somerset Police said the items, part of the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection, were taken during a burglary in the early hours of September 25. CCTV images captured four unidentified men wearing caps and hoodies carrying bags outside the building on Cumberland Road between 1:00am and 2:00am.

“The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a serious loss for the city,” said investigating officer Dan Burgan. “These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history.”

The stolen collection chronicles Britain’s connections with countries across the former British Empire from the late 19th century to modern times. It includes objects from Pacific islands, traditional clothing from African nations, photographs, films, personal documents and sound recordings.

The artefacts were previously preserved by the British Empire & Commonwealth Museum before its closure in 2012 and have since been managed by the Bristol City Council and Bristol Museums.

The theft comes amid rising concerns over museum security in Europe. Last month, thieves stole crown jewels from the Louvre in Paris. In 2023, the British Museum confirmed that about 1,800 items had gone missing – many taken by a former employee – leading to the resignation of its director, Hartwig Fischer.

Police are urging anyone with information or who recognises the men in the CCTV images to come forward.