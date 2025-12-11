Connect with us

Business

Over 600 Priceless Empire-Era Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Heist, Police Launch Manhunt
Advertisement

Business

PZ Cussons Retains African Business, Plans Expansion on Nigeria’s Economic Recovery

Business

Lafarge Africa Launches “Beyond Buildings” Campaign

Business

Stock Market Slips by 0.05% as Investors Book Mild Losses

Business

Reps Descend Into Chaos Over Alleged N5.2trn CBN Surplus Scandal

Business

Senate probes N15bn Safe Schools Fund, questions N6.2bn Police allocation

Business

Ogun Reaffirms Commitment to Culture and Tourism Development

Business

Ellah Lakes Plc extends public offer to December 19, 2025

Business

FG orders MDAs to defer 70% of 2025 capital budget to 2026

Business

Beta Glass Plc announces potential change in ownership

Business

Over 600 Priceless Empire-Era Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Heist, Police Launch Manhunt

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Over 600 Priceless Empire-Era Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Heist, Police Launch Manhunt

More than 600 culturally significant artefacts documenting Britain’s colonial history have been stolen from a Bristol museum, prompting police to open a major investigation and appeal for public help.

Avon and Somerset Police said the items, part of the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection, were taken during a burglary in the early hours of September 25. CCTV images captured four unidentified men wearing caps and hoodies carrying bags outside the building on Cumberland Road between 1:00am and 2:00am.

“The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a serious loss for the city,” said investigating officer Dan Burgan. “These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history.”

The stolen collection chronicles Britain’s connections with countries across the former British Empire from the late 19th century to modern times. It includes objects from Pacific islands, traditional clothing from African nations, photographs, films, personal documents and sound recordings.

The artefacts were previously preserved by the British Empire & Commonwealth Museum before its closure in 2012 and have since been managed by the Bristol City Council and Bristol Museums.

The theft comes amid rising concerns over museum security in Europe. Last month, thieves stole crown jewels from the Louvre in Paris. In 2023, the British Museum confirmed that about 1,800 items had gone missing – many taken by a former employee – leading to the resignation of its director, Hartwig Fischer.

Police are urging anyone with information or who recognises the men in the CCTV images to come forward.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (422) Alex Otti (625) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1022) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (194) dollar (137) Donald Trump (114) EFCC (141) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (127) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (187) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (324) Olusegun Obasanjo (139) Osun State (143) PDP (184) Peter Obi (682) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement