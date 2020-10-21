OBINNA EZUGWU

Over 173,000 people have signed a petition seeking the trial of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over shooting of protesters in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday by those identified as Nigerian soldiers.

This number is as at 14:13 pm on Wednesday, few hours after the petition was started . It is fast increasing.

Kayode Ogunfeibo who started the petition, said it is for President Buhari to be charged before the ICC for crimes against humanity.

“Today in Lagos Nigeria, the Nigerian Army started shooting peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate,” he said.

“This is the latest in a long series of human rights abuses in Nigeria and as the Head of State of Nigeria President Mohammadu Buhari should be held directly responsible for this heinous crime against humanity.

“Under no circumstances should civilians be shot by soldiers in a civilised world and the perpetrators including the Army Chief of Staff General Buratai, should be brought to justice.”