President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has called for dialogue as a way of resolving ongoing violence in Nigeria.

According to him, he spoke with his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari and got assurances that his government would pursue police reforms.

“I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria. I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform,” he wrote via his twitter handle, @NAkufoAddo

“Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Soldiers on Tuesday night, opened fire on protesters demanding an end to police brutality in Lagos, an action that has triggered statewide violence in Nigeria’s commercial capital.