Otti calls for crackdown on drug cartels, tougher laws on offenders

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has called for a decisive crackdown on drug cartels and the enactment of stricter laws against drug dealers and offenders as part of efforts to curb drug abuse in the country.

The governor made the call when he received the newly deployed Abia State Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Joseph Owoputi, during a courtesy visit to his office in Umuahia.

Otti noted that over 90 percent of crimes in Nigeria are linked to drug abuse, stressing the need to intensify punishment to deter offenders.

“We just need to crack the drug cartel. Once you dismantle the source, crime reduces. Unfortunately, the law is a bit lenient on drug use. Mere apprehending someone, counselling and rehabilitating them is not enough,” the governor said.

He urged stakeholders to lobby for amendments to existing laws to make them tougher on drug-related offences. “If you are not dealing with the source, you are wasting time,” Otti added.

The governor assured the NDLEA of his administration’s support, announcing the approval of two new Hilux vans for the agency and directing that its abandoned vehicles be repaired.

Earlier, Commandant Owoputi commended the governor’s support for the agency, noting that it has strengthened the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

“I was reliably informed by my predecessor that you have been a dependable ally and a strong supporter of NDLEA,” he said.

The Commandant disclosed that between June and August 2025, the agency arrested 65 suspects and seized about 82 kilograms of illicit substances. Seven convictions were secured within the period, while 12 cases are ongoing in court. He added that 38 individuals are currently undergoing counselling and rehabilitation.

Owoputi pledged to build on his predecessor’s achievements and sought further support from the state government, particularly in the provision of operational vehicles.