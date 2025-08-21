The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) will take centre stage at the African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, leading discussions on strategies to finance Africa’s mineral industrialisation.

The event, billed as Africa’s foremost mining industry platform, will take place in Cape Town from October 1-3, alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference. This year’s theme, “From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth,” will focus on how to enhance value addition and create sustainable growth across the continent’s mining sector.

A key highlight of the programme is the panel session, “The Investor Perspective – Financing Africa’s Mineral Industrialization,” featuring senior representatives from AFC, IDC, and AIIM. These institutions are expected to showcase financing models and investment strategies that prioritise local processing and infrastructure development.

As a silver sponsor of AMW 2025, AFC will present its bespoke financing frameworks aimed at accelerating mineral beneficiation. The corporation has been instrumental in projects such as the Lobito Corridor—a major regional logistics network linking Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to global markets—and has recently financed gold mining ventures in Côte d’Ivoire and Mali through Mota-Engil.

Thabiso Sekano, IDC’s Head of Mining and Metals, is anticipated to outline the corporation’s role in strengthening South Africa’s mining value chain amid new policy initiatives like the draft Critical Minerals Strategy and key legislative reforms. The IDC recently approved significant funding, including R622 million for Theta Gold Mine and R1.6 billion for ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Meanwhile, AIIM’s Investment Director and Head of Investment Strategy, Ed Stumpf, will detail the firm’s integrated approach to supporting mining operations through renewable energy projects. Investments such as the Umsinde (140 MW) and Khangela (144 MW) wind farms are helping power major mining players including Sibanye-Stillwater and Richards Bay Minerals.

African Mining Week 2025 is expected to attract top industry stakeholders, investors, and policymakers, providing a platform for strategic partnerships and project financing discussions across Africa’s mining value chain.

Would you like me to make a third version in a more analytical style with a headline suitable for business newspapers? Or should I produce a shorter news brief format for quick-read online publication?