By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District have urged those seeking to be governor from the area to tarry till after 2026 when Governor Adegboyega Oyetola would have completed his second term in office.

The party faithful drawn from Ayedaade, Ayedire, Ede North,Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Irewole, Isokan, Iwo, and Ola-Oluwa local Governments, on Friday, reaffirmed their commitment and support to the re-election of Governor Oyetola at APC Senatorial Office, Iwo.

The APC Members said they were totally convinced by the starling administrative style of Governor Oyetola which they said has brought solace and comfort to their Senatorial District and the state in general.

The meeting, according to the party loyalists, was convened to openly declare their support for second term bid of governor Oyetola and to categorically state their stance of on the resuscitation of “West Lokan” (it’s turn of the West) by the leadership of a factional group of the party.

Addressing a press conference immediately after the general meeting of the APC in the senatorial district, at the senatorial office, Iwo, the Senatorial Chairman, Prince Omolaoye Oluremi Akintola, described “West Lokan” agitation at this time as mirage and dream that’s not fitting for this time.

“Some personalities like Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Rt Honourable Najeem Salam who happened to be from this senatorial district in their purportedly held meeting in Osogbo on 21st December, 2021 called for the resuscitation of “West Lokan, which we is hereby declare a mirage and dream not fitting for this time, hence we disassociate ourselves from that agenda.

“Our agitations in 2018 tagged “West Lokan” was borne out of perceived and adjudged marginalisation and neglect in the preceding years which served as fueling pads for the movement. However, the election of Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola with his pragmatic, all inclusive, bottom-up approach and starling administrative style of his administration has brought solace and comfort to our senatorial district and the state in general

“The Development in many facets and spheres including and not limited to Education, Health, security, Massive Infrastructural Development, welfarism, party rejuvenation, prompt and timely payment of full salaries and approval of minimum wage across board remain convincing proofs while His Excellency Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola should be given our unwavering Support for his re-election come July 16th 2022.

“We are amazed that despite the myriads of economic challenges and inherited huge debt burden , the Oyetola’s Administration has continued regular issuance of pensionable bond Certificates, payment of monthly Pension to Pensioners on the old Pension scheme and constant Release of funds for the settlement of gratitutes to the tun of N40 billion within the last three years.

“Our senatorial districts has benefited greatly from Oyetola’s Administration massive Infrastructural Programmes in the following Sectors such as roads, education, health and social services, water provision, flood control, dredging of rivers and streams across the entire senatorial district, fumigation of market stalls/Schools and public places across the entire senatorial district.

“At this juncture, we leaders of APC Osun West Senatorial District are declaring our hearty resolution to remain committed, loyal , supportive and dependable allies of His Excellency Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola in working selflessly for the realisation of his second term come 16th day of July 2022.

“Based of this stand, we are also Declaring to the world that no APC Member from Osun west Senatorial District will contest party primaries against incumbent performing Governor and whoever does that is not known to us and does not/would not have our Support in any form whatsoever but we are saying “Oyetola Leekan Si” as we continue to strategize as a senatorial district to take over from Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola come 2026.”

